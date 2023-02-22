Australia is primed to burn and burn fast, bushfire and climate experts warn

GRASSFIRE VICTORIA

A grassfire near Flowerdale, Victoria, on Feb 21 2023 Source: AAP / WONGA PARK CFA/PR IMAGE

A new national report warns of dangerous grass-fire conditions on a scale never experienced before in Australia. Describing them as a 'powder keg ready to explode and primed to burn', the Climate Council and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action make four key recommendations to prepare the country.

