Australia loses a "giant" with death of painter John Olsen

ARTIST JOHN OLSEN SYDNEY

Australian artist John Olsen attending a preview of his exhibition John Olsen: The You Beaut Country at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney. Credit: MIM STIRLING/PR IMAGE

One of Australia's most renowned artists has died, aged 95. John Olsen is best known for revolutionising our imagination of the Australian landscape, celebrating a career that spanned more than 60 years.

