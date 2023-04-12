Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australia loses a "giant" with death of painter John Olsen
Australian artist John Olsen attending a preview of his exhibition John Olsen: The You Beaut Country at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney. Credit: MIM STIRLING/PR IMAGE
One of Australia's most renowned artists has died, aged 95. John Olsen is best known for revolutionising our imagination of the Australian landscape, celebrating a career that spanned more than 60 years.
