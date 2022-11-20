Albanese predicts ‘concrete’ action to lift trade barriers following meeting with Chinese President
Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the 2022 APEC meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, November 19, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 20 November 2022 at 4:33pm
By Anna Henderson
Source: SBS News
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed confidence the $20 billion trade restrictions imposed on Australia by China will start to lift, after his meeting with President Xi Jinping at a Balinese resort on the sidelines of the G20. But he said if it does occur, it won't happen overnight.
