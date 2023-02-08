Australian pursuit of Russia's government over MH17 continues despite end to international probe: PM

New results in MH17 research presented

Andy Kraag of the Netherlands Joint Investigation Team presents the results of the ongoing investigation into those involved in the downing of flight MH17 Source: AAP / ANP/Sipa USA

International prosecutors say they've found evidence linking Russian president Vladimir Putin with the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 but don't have enough to secure a conviction in court. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia’s pursuit of Russia's government in the International Civil Aviation Organisation will continue.

