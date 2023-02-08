Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australian pursuit of Russia's government over MH17 continues despite end to international probe: PM
Andy Kraag of the Netherlands Joint Investigation Team presents the results of the ongoing investigation into those involved in the downing of flight MH17 Source: AAP / ANP/Sipa USA
International prosecutors say they've found evidence linking Russian president Vladimir Putin with the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 but don't have enough to secure a conviction in court. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia’s pursuit of Russia's government in the International Civil Aviation Organisation will continue.
