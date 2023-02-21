Australia's Eurovision entry announced - and it's a new departure

Australian's Eurovision contestants, Voyager (Supplied).jpg

Australian's Eurovision contestants, Voyager Source: Supplied / MICHAEL DANN

For the first time, Australia is sending a band to Eurovision to represent the nation on the world stage at the spectacular song contest being held in Liverpool this year. The pop metal group Voyager have been chosen after coming second in last year's public vote for a Eurovision contender, known as Australia Decides.

