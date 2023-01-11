SBS News In Depth

Australia's most senior Catholic, Cardinal George Pell dies suddenly

***Cardinal George Pell has died aged 81 in Rome, a week after mourning in St Peter's beside the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict*** Cardinal George Pell, the Archbishop of Sydney presides over Easter Sunday Solemn High Mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, Sunday, April 24, 2011. A huge crowd attended the Sunday mass. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 11 January 2023 at 4:28pm
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Cardinal George Pell has died in Vatican City from heart complications following hip surgery.

