Australia's Trade Minister speaks with SBS ahead of trade talks with major blocs
Federal Minister for Trade Senator Don Farrell (AAP) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Australia's Trade Minister is preparing to embark on a series of delicate negotiations with major trading blocs. The UK free trade deal was tied up under the former Coalition government, but striking a deal with the European Union is proving far more challenging - and billions in trade with China still hang in the balance ahead of a possible looming trip to Beijing. Senator Don Farrell speaks with SBS News Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.
Share