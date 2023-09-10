Authorities reassures Melbourne amid apparent crime wave

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





To even the casual observer, Melbourne and its residents have been going through it.





A 14-year-old student from Glen Eira College was recently forced into a Volkswagen Tiguan in Glen Huntly, minutes after two people armed with machetes robbed four teenagers of their mobile phones and other personal belongings.





Detectives are yet to confirm whether the armed robbery is linked, but believe the attackers were targeting students after school.





In a second incident, a man was killed and another three people seriously injured when a man allegedly drove his car into pedestrians and traffic on Bourke Street on Friday night.





That driver has now been charged with murder.





Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says there is nothing to indicate the incident was terror-related.





"Our counter-terrorism command has assessed their intelligence holdings and liaised with ASIO. There is nothing known to connect this with terrorism to connect this in any shape or form at this time."





In a third incident, a man has been fatally shot at a suburban cafe in Keilor Village on Saturday morning [[09 September]].





His companion was injured.





Crime Command Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt says police have yet to identify the assailants of what they believe was a targeted attack.





"Police are keeping all options in relation to the identity of the offenders until formally identified. Certainly, this incident was a criminal event, and we're keeping an open mind in relation to what happened this morning."





But authorities have sought to reassure Victorians everything is all right.





Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says that despite similarities with past incidents, violence is not escalating.





"Melbourne is a tremendously safe city. Obviously this will bring up memories and trauma for all those who were involved in the 2017 incident in Bourke Street, and our hearts go out to them. And I just provide the assurance that we will have those visible patrols, and I'd urge them that if they do need assistance to seek that assistance."





Premier Daniel Andrews has also sought to provide some reassurance.





And he has reiterated his tough-on-crime message.




