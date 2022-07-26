SBS News In Depth

Backlash over Manly pride jersey mires NRL in controversy

SBS News In Depth

NRL MANLY PRIDE JERSEY

Players (L-R) Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick wearing the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles pride jersey. Source: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2022 at 7:46pm
By Tanya Dendrinos, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Tags
Sport

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has apologised to players and the wider community for the botched rollout of a pride jersey.

Published 26 July 2022 at 7:46pm
By Tanya Dendrinos, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Tags
Sport
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Car sales.jpg

SBS On the Money: Used car prices start to decline

47TH FEDERAL PARLIAMENT OPENING

Australia's 47th Parliament gets to work

CANADA POPE FRANCIS

Pope begs forgiveness from Canada's Indigenous peoples

People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital

Monkeypox emergency declaration 'better late than never'