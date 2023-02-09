Ballet gets heavy with Black Sabbath

The pioneers of heavy metal music, Black Sabbath, and the Birmingham Royal Ballet in the UK may not seem like artistic soul mates. But that was before 'Black Sabbath - The Ballet' - the creation of Director Carlos Acosta, the renowned Cuban dancer. Its premier will be in September. Mr Acosta and Black Sabbath guitarist and founding father Tony Iommi talk about the project and its chances of success.
This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
