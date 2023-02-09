Ballet gets heavy with Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath guitarist Tommy Iommi performing in 1982

Black Sabbath guitarist Tommy Iommi performing in 1982 Source: Getty / Larry Hulst

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The pioneers of heavy metal music, Black Sabbath, and the Birmingham Royal Ballet in the UK may not seem like artistic soul mates. But that was before 'Black Sabbath - The Ballet' - the creation of Director Carlos Acosta, the renowned Cuban dancer. Its premier will be in September. Mr Acosta and Black Sabbath guitarist and founding father Tony Iommi talk about the project and its chances of success.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rescue teams at work in the rubble in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (AAP)

The keys to survival: silence and hope

New results in MH17 research presented

Australian pursuit of Russia's government over MH17 continues despite end to international probe: PM

Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media

From Bankstown to the Superbowl - the gentle giant set to make history

Volunteers sorting donated goods (SBS).jpg

Local communities work to send help to quake zone