Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Beating power bills by becoming energy efficient
An infrared camera being used to check insulation in a room Source: Getty / Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times
An average household could spend more than 2-and-a-half-thousand dollars on electricity this year, as energy prices sky-rocket. The bill-shock is being made worse, by the fact that millions of us live in homes that are not energy efficient. But innovators are hoping to change that, calling on state and federal governments for support.
Share