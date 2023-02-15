Biden pushes gun reforms after yet another mass shooting

Michigan State Shooting

A makeshift memorial at Michigan State University following a mass shooting on campus. Credit: Brice Tucker/AP

The United States is reeling from yet another mass shooting, this time in Michigan, at the same time as a previous massacre from five years ago is commemorated in Florida. President Joe Biden says action needs to be taken over his country's sobering gun violence statistics.

