Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

John Howard during his Prime Ministership Source: Getty / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
Published 1 January 2023 at 7:15am
By Sara Tomevska
Source: SBS News
Government documents from 2002 - kept secret until now - have revealed the lengths the Howard government went to, to keep asylum seekers from reaching the Australian mainland, despite cost and human rights concerns. The cabinet papers provide rare insight into how national security concerns shaped immigration policies - many of which are still in place today.
