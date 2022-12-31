SBS News In Depth

Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

SBS News In Depth

John Howard during his Prime Ministership

John Howard during his Prime Ministership Source: Getty / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2023 at 7:15am
By Sara Tomevska
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Government documents from 2002 - kept secret until now - have revealed the lengths the Howard government went to, to keep asylum seekers from reaching the Australian mainland, despite cost and human rights concerns. The cabinet papers provide rare insight into how national security concerns shaped immigration policies - many of which are still in place today.

Published 1 January 2023 at 7:15am
By Sara Tomevska
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction to host the reconciliation march in May 2000

How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

Covid-19 Omicron sign

Three years since coronavirus was detected in China and how it changed the world

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on two-year deal

USA TRUMP TAXES

US House panel releases Donald Trump's tax returns he tried to keep secret for years