Cafe bomb kills pro-war blogger in St Petersburg
Russian police investigators at the cafe in St Petersburg where a leading Russian military blogger was killed. Source: Getty / OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images
Pro-Russian forces have honoured the life of Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg. The Wagner mercenary group has raised Russian flags in the eastern city of Bakhmut featuring Mr Tatarsky's name.
