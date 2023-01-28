Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Camel milk - more than just a substitute for traditional dairy
Camels milking on the farm at Kyabram, Victoria Source: SBS News
While camel milk has been a staple item for thousands of years in many cultures, in Australia it's a much less common drink. But consumption is on the rise with research showing it may even benefit people with diabetes. A new Melbourne study suggests a glass of camel milk a day might help maintain healthy blood-sugar levels.
