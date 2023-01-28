Camel milk - more than just a substitute for traditional dairy

Camels milking on the farm at Kyabram, Victoria (SBS).jpg

Camels milking on the farm at Kyabram, Victoria Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

While camel milk has been a staple item for thousands of years in many cultures, in Australia it's a much less common drink. But consumption is on the rise with research showing it may even benefit people with diabetes. A new Melbourne study suggests a glass of camel milk a day might help maintain healthy blood-sugar levels.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

RADIOACTIVE CAPSULE SEARCH WA

Search underway for radioactive capsule missing in Western Australia

ISRAEL CRIME SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Seven dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack

NEW ZEALAND-AUCKLAND-FLOOD

At least two dead in Auckland flooding

National Health Service says menopause symptoms include irregular periods (AAP).jpg

UK Government denies pleas for menopause leave