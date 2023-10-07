Caring for country with cultural burns

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





In Southern Tasmania a partnership between ancient culture and modern wines is underway. James Shaw and his team from the South East Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation (SETAC) are doing a cultural burn in the bush at Dirk Meure's vineyard and house.





The burning has been going on slowly, at low heat and in stages, clearing away thick bush.





James Shaw says the aim is to reduce the fuel load without harming native animals.





"In respect to cultural burning we're more focused on what the bush needs and what we need - heal the country and also heal ourselves so when we're doing it ,we're on country ,we're helping mother nature do its job ,we're still reducing fuels and risk - but not losing diversity."





Dirk Meure has spent 25 years growing grapes on this land.





He's called on ancient knowledge to manage the bushfire risk.





"First inhabitants of Tasmania used to live on these shores and protected and looked after this land I wanted to honor that presence and also to have the benefit from that wisdom."





SETAC is doing cultural burning not just here on this vineyard but many other private properties around Hobart. This burn is igniting cultural connection in the next generation.





Meg Lockley is a SETAC Worker and Mandubarra woman





"Growing up I found out my mother was taken off her parents in a hospital over on the mainland and I never got to grow up with my culture so being here I get to learn and connect with my community. With fire you build a spiritual connection with not just yourself but the land and the animals "



