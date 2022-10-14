SBS News In Depth

CCP Congress 2022: Xi Jinping set for historic third term

APTOPIX China Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Published 14 October 2022 at 3:16pm
By Lin Evlin
Source: SBS News
World

The most important meeting in China’s political calendar, the 20th Communist Party Congress, is to begin in Beijing this weekend. President Xi Jinping is widely expected to be handed a historic third term, a mandate that breaks from decades-long tradition and would secure his status as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.

