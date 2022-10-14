CCP Congress 2022: Xi Jinping set for historic third term

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The most important meeting in China’s political calendar, the 20th Communist Party Congress, is to begin in Beijing this weekend. President Xi Jinping is widely expected to be handed a historic third term, a mandate that breaks from decades-long tradition and would secure his status as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.
