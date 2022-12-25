SBS News In Depth

CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Jasmine Straga

SBS News In Depth

Jasmine Straga (centre) with Vlada Makushyna (left) and Mariia Borysiak (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Jasmine Straga (centre) with Vlada Makushyna (left) and Mariia Borysiak Source: SBS News / SBS/Sandra Fulloon

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Sandra Fulloon, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Former circus performer, entrepreneur and mum Jasmine Straga has helped relocate 300 Ukrainians fleeing their homeland - including four to Australia.

Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Sandra Fulloon, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
This is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series.
Check out the rest!



Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

There is still hope for Australia's Koala population (SBS-Allan Lee).JPG

2022 a busy year for the world's scientists

Janeca Gross sends part of her salary back to family in the Philippines (SBS) 2.jpg

Remittances from Australia plummet post-COVID

Christmas tree erected in Kyiv, Ukraine - 17 Dec 2022

People around the world are marking Christmas in different ways

Clashes during protests over deadly attack on Kurds - Paris

Clashes with police in Paris over attack on Kurdish cultural centre