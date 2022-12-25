CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Jasmine Straga

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Jasmine StragaPlay09:50SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Jasmine Straga (centre) with Vlada Makushyna (left) and Mariia Borysiak Source: SBS News / SBS/Sandra FulloonGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.01MB)Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00amBy Sandra Fulloon, Peggy GiakoumelosPresented by Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS News Former circus performer, entrepreneur and mum Jasmine Straga has helped relocate 300 Ukrainians fleeing their homeland - including four to Australia.Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00amBy Sandra Fulloon, Peggy GiakoumelosPresented by Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS NewsThis is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series. Check out the rest!Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodes2022 a busy year for the world's scientistsRemittances from Australia plummet post-COVIDPeople around the world are marking Christmas in different waysClashes with police in Paris over attack on Kurdish cultural centre