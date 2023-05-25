Charges may be upgraded following tasered woman's death, say NSW Police

WOMAN NSW POLICE TASER

Clare Nowland (AAP/Supplied) Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New South Wales police say the charges against an officer who tasered a 95-year-old woman with dementia could be upgraded after the great-grandmother died from her injuries. Clare Nowland is being remembered as a loving person and her death has sparked calls for change within the police force.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

VICINITY APARTMENT TOWER SYDNEY

An inimical choice: rehome the pet or become homeless

Chris Bowen

Government defends energy price rise as PWC scandal deepens

Obit Tina Turner

Simply the best: Tina Turner dies aged 83

Gert-Jan Oksam is walking again after being paralysed in an accident (AP).png

Bluetooth brings new hope for people with disability