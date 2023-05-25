Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Charges may be upgraded following tasered woman's death, say NSW Police
Clare Nowland (AAP/Supplied) Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
New South Wales police say the charges against an officer who tasered a 95-year-old woman with dementia could be upgraded after the great-grandmother died from her injuries. Clare Nowland is being remembered as a loving person and her death has sparked calls for change within the police force.
