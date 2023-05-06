Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Charles III crowned in glittering ceremony in London
King Charles III holds the Sword of State during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey Source: AAP / Jonathan Brady/PA
In a ceremony harking back a thousand years, King Charles the third has been crowned king. The man who waited almost 74 years to become king, has gone through a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster
