Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 December 2022 at 8:55pm
By Finn McHugh, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, after Federal Labor scrapped a decision by the former Coalition government.
