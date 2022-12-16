SBS News In Depth

Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

ANDREW GILES KALDOR CONFERENCE 2022

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 December 2022 at 8:55pm
By Finn McHugh, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, after Federal Labor scrapped a decision by the former Coalition government.

