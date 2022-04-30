Civilian and military casualties continue to rise in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/04/29: Rescuers carry the body of a dead woman who died during a Russian army missile strike. On April 28 2022, two Russian missiles hit Kyiv. One of them hit a 25-storey residential building. It was reported about 10 victims, of which four were hospitalized and on the next day, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that as a result of a Russian missile hitting a high-rise building, one person died. At that moment, UN Secretary General AntÃ³nio Guterres was in the capital of Ukraine, holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett