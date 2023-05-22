Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Coalition accused of spreading disinformation as debate begins on Voice referendum bill
Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton speaks during debate on the constitutional alteration for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Debate on the Voice to Parliament referendum bill has begun in Parliament after a joint committee recommended it be passed unamended. But Liberal leader Peter Dutton remains firm in his opposition, saying a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body will have an Orwellian effect where all Australians are equal, but some Australians are more equal than others.
