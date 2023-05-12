Community consternation follows conflicting views over halal status for some foods

Jamil Awwad, Juman Abdoh and their son preparing a Halal meal in Sydney - May 12, 2023 SBS News .jpg

Jamil Awwad, Juman Abdoh and their son preparing a halal meal Source: SBS News

Members of the Muslim community in Australia have been confused after conflicting views in response to a report by the Australian National Imams' Council on halal meat. Following a study, the Council found poultry subjected to Controlled Atmosphere Stunning should not be consumed under Islamic law. But other Muslim representative bodies say the findings are problematic and insufficient.

