Community consternation follows conflicting views over halal status for some foods
Jamil Awwad, Juman Abdoh and their son preparing a halal meal Source: SBS News
Members of the Muslim community in Australia have been confused after conflicting views in response to a report by the Australian National Imams' Council on halal meat. Following a study, the Council found poultry subjected to Controlled Atmosphere Stunning should not be consumed under Islamic law. But other Muslim representative bodies say the findings are problematic and insufficient.
