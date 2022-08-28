Concern about local spread of Monkeypox virus in Melbourne

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 August 2022 at 6:00pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
Victorian health officials are concerned about a rise in the number of locally acquired Monkeypox cases being detected in the state. The largest spread of Monkeypox in the country is being seen in Melbourne, and vaccines are in short supply.
Published 28 August 2022 at 6:00pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
Share