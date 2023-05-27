Concerns over privacy as popularity of ChatGPT explodes

ChatGPT founder at the TU Munich

Chief executive officer of OpenAI and inventor of the AI software ChatGPT Sam Altman talks with the audience after a panel discussion at the Technical University of Munich (AAP/Sven Hoppe) Source: DPA / Sven Hoppe/DPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ChatGPT has become popular in Australia - but some companies are banning its use. There are concerns the technology could increase the risk of data breaches.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Alla Storozhuk with her son Mykola, 15 and daughter Yasa, 7 (SBS).jpg

Families struggle to keep warm as temperatures drop and energy bills soar

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS EXHIBITION

Remembering the most successful referendum in Australian history

Vicky Au and John Chiefari with CSM rods (SBS).jpg

Hopes new hydrogen generator will help net zero fight

LINDA BURNEY VOICE PRESSER

Calls to support Voice referendum renewed on National Sorry Day