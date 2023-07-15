Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Could working from home be a thing of the past?
People crossing the street in Barangaroo, on the western foreshore of the CBD Darling Harbour, Sydney. Credit: Sergi Reboredo/Sipa USA
The COVID pandemic fundamentally changed our attitudes to working from home, making it an accepted part of many roles. But just when we thought working from home was here to stay, some major companies have updated their policies to push more people back to the office. It comes as office spaces in Australia's two biggest cities go increasingly unused.
Share