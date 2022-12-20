Court rules UK plan to send refugees to Rwanda is legal

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow international trends with
Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice after the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed legal Source: Getty / Future Publishing
Published 20 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
The UK High Court has given the British government a green light to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. But human rights advocates continue to argue that this country is not safe for refugees.
Published 20 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share