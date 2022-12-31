SBS News In Depth

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on two-year deal

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Al-Nassr Club on 30 December shows Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo posing for a photograph with the club's jersey after signing with Al-Nassr, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr Club announced on 30 December that Ronaldo signed a contract that runs untill 2025. (AAP) Credit: AL-NASSR CLUB HANDOUT/EPA

Published 31 December 2022 at 1:03pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Sport

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Saudi football club Al-Nasr in a deal worth hundreds of millions of Euros for two years. News of his transfer to the club was met with great excitement and some disappointment.

Sport
