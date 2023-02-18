Danish cold war bunker holds memories of a dark time

A Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in northern Denmark for over 50 years, has been opened to visitors for the first time. The bunker, known as Regan Vest, was built in the early 1960s at the height of Cold War tension and was intended to house Denmark’s government and monarchy should nuclear war erupt. Curators say current tensions between Russia and the West make the experience all the more relevant.

