Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Danish cold war bunker holds memories of a dark time
Inside the Regan Vest nuclear bunker, nothing has changed since it was decommissioned Source: AP
A Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in northern Denmark for over 50 years, has been opened to visitors for the first time. The bunker, known as Regan Vest, was built in the early 1960s at the height of Cold War tension and was intended to house Denmark’s government and monarchy should nuclear war erupt. Curators say current tensions between Russia and the West make the experience all the more relevant.
Share