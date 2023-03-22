Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Decisions made about rules for Voice to Parliament referendum
Members of the Referendum Working Group (AAP) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Voice to Parliament Referendum Working Group has presented its recommended wording of the referendum question to the government, and a deal has been struck to pass the referendum machinery bill. However, the Labor government's climate policy still hangs in the balance, as the Greens call for stronger climate action and strengthening of the safeguard mechanism bill.
