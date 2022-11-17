Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 3, 2021, shows food delivery provider Deliveroo. (AAP Image/Supplied by Deliveroo PR, Mikael Buck) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: MIKAEL BUCK/PR IMAGE
Published 17 November 2022 at 7:16pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Thousands of delivery riders and restaurants are feeling the fallout of the sudden demise of Deliveroo in Australia. The shock move has been slammed by unions, who say workers in the gig economy deserve better treatment.
Published 17 November 2022 at 7:16pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share