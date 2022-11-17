SBS News In Depth

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

DELIVEROO AUSTRALIA STOCK

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 3, 2021, shows food delivery provider Deliveroo. (AAP Image/Supplied by Deliveroo PR, Mikael Buck) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: MIKAEL BUCK/PR IMAGE

Published 17 November 2022 at 7:16pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Thousands of delivery riders and restaurants are feeling the fallout of the sudden demise of Deliveroo in Australia. The shock move has been slammed by unions, who say workers in the gig economy deserve better treatment.

