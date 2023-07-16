'Democracy is dead': Cambodian diaspora calls for boycott of national election

Members of the Cambodian diaspora have rallied in Melbourne calling for free and fair elections in Cambodia. (Phillippa Carisbrook, SBS News).jpg

Members of the Cambodian diaspora have rallied in Melbourne calling for free and fair elections in Cambodia. Source: SBS News / Phillippa Carisbrooke

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Members of the Cambodian diaspora have demonstrated in Melbourne, calling for a boycott of the country's upcoming national election. One of the world's longest serving Prime Minister's, Hun Sen, is running for re-election with no real rivals.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS

Almost 600 charged after NSW domestic violence operation

FADDEN BYELECTION

LNP's Cameron Caldwell wins Fadden by-election

YES 23 VOICE CAMPAIGN SYDNEY

What is the Voice Referendum all about?

Hollywood Strikes

Actors join writers on Hollywood picket lines as strike escalates