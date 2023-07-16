Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Democracy is dead': Cambodian diaspora calls for boycott of national election
Members of the Cambodian diaspora have rallied in Melbourne calling for free and fair elections in Cambodia. Source: SBS News / Phillippa Carisbrooke
Members of the Cambodian diaspora have demonstrated in Melbourne, calling for a boycott of the country's upcoming national election. One of the world's longest serving Prime Minister's, Hun Sen, is running for re-election with no real rivals.
Share