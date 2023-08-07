Dental hygiene habits of Australians revealed in survey, with many choosing not to floss

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Ahead of Dental Health Week (August 7-13), the Australian Dental Association is urging people to brush up on their oral care to reduce the chances of more serious health issues emerging from neglected oral health.





The warning comes as new research released today by the ADA reveals three in four Aussies rarely or never floss and one in five only brush their teeth once a day.





Meanwhile two-thirds visit their dentist when there's a problem.





Dr Angie Nilsson, Federal Executive Councillor for the ADA, explains Aussies don't really keep in touch with dental practitioners.





“Some of it is just an awareness, oral health literacy, around what's required. Brushing for two minutes, twice a day, is the most important thing that you could be doing out of your oral hygiene routine, but that only actually improves 60 percent of the plaque removal. Flossing as well is really important, cause that's going to remove that other 40 percent. I think, the other reason is just that connection with your dental professional, making sure that you're seeing a dental professional regularly to get that paylid advice and treatment. And prevention before you need any treatment."





This data from the ADA’s annual survey of 25,000 Aussies’ dental hygiene habits has been released for Dental Health Week to highlight the vital link between what happens in the mouth and its effect on the rest of the body.





Failing to floss and brush for the recommended amounts is putting those Aussies on a fast track to poor oral health which if left untreated, can contribute to the development of serious health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 Diabetes, or even a stroke.





Dr Janani Ravichandran is a general dentist for the ADA.





She explains how failing to take care of your oral hygiene could cause more serious health issues down the line.





"A lot of people aren't aware that the mouth is connected to the rest of the body. And it's mainly though a number of small blood vessels. And the bacteria can travel into the blood stream and lodge into other regions of the body. Neglecting your oral health means that there is a large number of these bad germs, increasing the risk of developing diseases in your mouth and worsening conditions in the rest of your body."





As to why Aussies aren’t following the recommended guidelines, most people say it is simply too uncomfortable.





ADA President Dr Stephen Liew explains the reasons behind why people aren't following the recommendations.





"A large numbers of people feel that they don't need or want to brush their teeth more often. 29 percent of people say brushing their teeth causes pain and therefore avoid it, which is concerning, as this may indicate an underlying problem and actually make that problem worse."





It's not all bad news however, with 53 percent of us brushing the recommended twice a day; and the majority (92 percent) using fluoride toothpaste.





Dr Ravichandran says there are easy ways to build a good dental hygiene routine.





"The great news is that it doesn't take too much time out of your day to start taking care of your mouth. You only need six minutes to brush twice and floss once. We recommend using a soft toothbrush with a pea sized amount of fluoride toothpaste. Angle the brush towards your gums and use small round movements on all surfaces of your teeth. A great tip is to floss before brushing, as it makes it easier for the fluoride in the toothpaste to get between your teeth and get to work. If you don't have access to a toothbrush after eating, then rinse your mouth with tap water."









