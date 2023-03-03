Despite 30 years in business, these female founders still struggle to raise finance

Katerina Stavropoulos (left) and Tina Angelidis, at an Adora chocolate shop in Sydney (SBS - Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Katerina Stavropoulos (left) and Tina Angelidis, at an Adora chocolate shop in Sydney Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon

Two enterprising sisters are celebrating 30 years in business across seven busy stores. Even so, finding funds to open their eighth was a challenge, proof they say that female founders are still at the back of the finance queue.

