Despite 30 years in business, these female founders still struggle to raise finance
Katerina Stavropoulos (left) and Tina Angelidis, at an Adora chocolate shop in Sydney Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
Two enterprising sisters are celebrating 30 years in business across seven busy stores. Even so, finding funds to open their eighth was a challenge, proof they say that female founders are still at the back of the finance queue.
