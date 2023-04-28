Documenting possible war crimes in Ukraine: an interview with HRW's Yulia Gorbunova

A senior researcher from Human Rights Watch says she's optimistic documenting war crimes can lead to accountability for current and future conflicts. Yulia Gorbunova says reports of civilians being tortured and killed since the invasion of Ukraine have raised questions about potential war crimes committed by Russian forces. In an interview with Virginia Langeberg, Ms Gorbunova talks about working extensively on documenting war crimes and about her findings on the ground.

