Donald Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in New York
Former US President Donald J. Trump appears at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan. Credit: Andrew Kelly, Pool, Sipa USA
Former US President Donald Trump has claimed he's the victim of election interference, hours after being charged with more than 30 felony counts of falsifying business records. In a history-making moment for the United States, he's become the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.
