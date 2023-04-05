Donald Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in New York

NY: New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Former President Trump

Former US President Donald J. Trump appears at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan. Credit: Andrew Kelly, Pool, Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed he's the victim of election interference, hours after being charged with more than 30 felony counts of falsifying business records. In a history-making moment for the United States, he's become the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIP LOWE PRESS CLUB

Renters in focus as RBA boss warns rate hikes may not be over

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: The RBA Governor's message to households following rate pause, and his warning to renters

Logos displayed on a smartphone in China - 21 Feb 2023

What is ChatGPT, and why does it have people worried?

16 year-old Ivy Bertram is a student at Hester Hornbrook Academy's new South Melbourne campus. (Sean Wales, SBS News).jpg

More kids are refusing school, but some are finding other ways to get an education