Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Mature man working at home. He has a laptop and is writing on a document at the table. He could be a businessman at his home office, or a mature age student. Source: Getty / courtneyk/Getty Images
Published 2 January 2023 at 2:51pm
By Tom Canetti, Greg Dyett
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Lawyers say people should take time out over the holidays to make sure they have a valid Will in place.
Published 2 January 2023 at 2:51pm
By Tom Canetti, Greg Dyett
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share