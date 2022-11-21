Dozens killed, hundred injured in Indonesia earthquake

A number of buildings collapsed due to an earthquake in Indonesia Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 22 November 2022 at 10:51am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
A shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck Indonesia's main island of Java, toppling thousands of homes killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds more. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency services reach more areas currently cut off by mudslides.
