Dozens killed, hundred injured in Indonesia earthquake

A number of buildings collapsed due to an earthquake in Indonesia

A number of buildings collapsed due to an earthquake in Indonesia

Published 22 November 2022 at 10:51am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
A shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck Indonesia's main island of Java, toppling thousands of homes killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds more. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency services reach more areas currently cut off by mudslides.

