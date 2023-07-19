Education Minister announces shake-up of university sector

JASON CLARE PRESS CLUB

Minister for Education Jason Clare at the National Press Club. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

The federal government has announced changes that it says will give students from Indigenous, regional and outer-suburban backgrounds greater access to a university education. The reforms come from the newly released Australian Universities Accord Interim Report, which says more jobs will require a university education in the years ahead, and that "bold, long-term change is required".

