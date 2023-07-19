Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Education Minister announces shake-up of university sector
Minister for Education Jason Clare at the National Press Club. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The federal government has announced changes that it says will give students from Indigenous, regional and outer-suburban backgrounds greater access to a university education. The reforms come from the newly released Australian Universities Accord Interim Report, which says more jobs will require a university education in the years ahead, and that "bold, long-term change is required".
Share