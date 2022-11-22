England and Netherlands win on Day 2 of the World Cup

Declan Rice of England in action with Ehsan Hajisafi of Iran Source: Getty / Clive Brunskill
Published 22 November 2022 at 11:19am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
England has burst upon the 2022 World Cup with a big victory that has highlighted day two of the tournament. The English showdown with Iran was as notable for issues peripheral to the game as the actual football. There were two other matches to round out the first full day of the tournament, as Australia waits for the Socceroos to take their bow on day three.
