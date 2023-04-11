Essential workers priced out of rental market

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

For Lease signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new report has found essential workers are being priced out of the rental market across Australia, with many spending at least two-thirds of their income on rent. Those behind the report, the Everybody's Home coalition, are calling on the federal government to build 20,000 social and affordable houses a year, to overcome a shortfall of 640,000 dwellings.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CHRIS MINNS FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP PRESSER

Countdown begins for the 2023 Women's World Cup

Israel politics

Netanyahu reinstates defence minister amid ongoing protests

Portrait of a cameleer of the Burke and Wills expedition by William Strutt, 1860 (State Library of NSW).jpg

Community starters: Afghan

A piggy bank is placed next to a pile of coins.

Report calls for changes to encourage retirees to spend superannuation savings