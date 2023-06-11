Experts call for an Australian Criminal Cases Review Commission

Kathleen Folbigg's pardon after serving 20 years in prison has sparked calls for Australia to reform its post-conviction review system and set up a Criminal Cases Review Commission.

New evidence from genetic scientists proved crucial in the pardon and release of Kathleen Folbigg from prison after serving 20 years of a 25-year term.

Originally accused of smothering her four infant children, the new evidence cast reasonable doubt on the original convictions of murder and manslaughter.

Instead, it suggested the children could have died from natural causes, arising from rare genetic abnormalities.

As supporters work on having her conviction overturned, there have been calls for Australia to follow the UK, Canada and New Zealand and set up an independent body dedicated to dealing with cases of wrongful convictions.

