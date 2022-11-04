Extreme weather records are broken - showing the need for COP27 to take action
Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant with wind turbines nearby. Source: AAP / Michael Probst
Published 4 November 2022 at 7:30pm, updated an hour ago at 8:14pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
A new report shows records for extreme weather events have been broken on every continent in the last 12 months. The report's authors say the findings show the need for drastic action to limit the impacts of global warming at the upcoming UN climate summit in Egypt.
