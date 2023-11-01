Family fears jailed democracy advocate could die in Chinese prison

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Dr Yang Hengjun is a father, a writer, and a democracy activist.







He's also a former diplomat for the Chinese government and an Australian citizen.





And he's been held captive in a Chinese jail cell since 2019, charged with espionage- a charge he denies.





He's given a glimpse of daily life in Chinese custody.







He says he hasn't enjoyed any direct sunlight for more than four years.





For his friends and family, such as Chongyi Feng from the University of Technology, Sydney, the main concern is Dr Yang's declining health.





"The authorities told him that there is a kidney cyst growing on his kidneys, as big as ten centimetres.”





His family fears the worst- that he's being left to die.





They say he's been subjected to more than 300 interrogations in more than eighteen months- including six months of intense torture.





They claim he has been deprived of sleep, and had his wrists and ankles strapped to a chair for days at a time until he is unable to walk.





His two sons have written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





They are requesting Mr Albanese do everything in his power to save Dr Yang's life and return him immediately to his family and freedom in Australia.





They say he's at risk of dying from medical neglect, quoting a recent consular report into his condition.





The report says Dr Yang has collapsed several times and has complained of being sick and weak with his condition reportedly declining rapidly in the past four weeks.





It also says he looked pale and has lost weight.





With his trip to China looking this weekend, Mr Albanese says he is trying to do the right thing.







"I have received the letter, and I have responded to the family this morning. And I raised Dr Yang's case before when I met with President Xi."







Backing up her boss, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.





"We share the concerns and distress of Dr Yang's family about Dr Yang's condition, and his continued detention. We continue to make very clear representations about all of those matters."





She says she'll do her best in the coming days.





"I'm travelling to Beijing with the Prime Minister, and I will ensure, any opportunity I have to press for Dr Yang's interests, I will do so."





The release of Australian journalists Cheng Lei last month gave Dr Yang's family hope- but his case is far more complex.





His family and friends remain hopeful of what they say would be a second miracle.





Chongyi Feng says it's not a matter of law anymore, but rather, one of morals and goodwill.





"There is no legal obstacle whatsoever for the Chinese government to release Dr Yang Hengjun. It purely depends on the political will of the Chinese leaders."





The Federal Opposition's Foreign Affairs spokesman, Simon Birmingham, says Dr Yang ought to be released for public relations purposes, if nothing else.





"Australians won't believe that the Australia-China relationship has been properly stabilised whilst an Australian citizen continues to suffer indefinite and arbitrary detention in Chinese jails."





Senator Wong, as with all things to do with relations with China, is choosing her words carefully.



