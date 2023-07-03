Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Fatal police shooting in France triggers riots for fifth day, exposes tensions
Police walk next to a burned car destroyed during clashes in Nanterre, near Paris Source: AAP / MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA
-Riots in France have continued for five days in reaction to the shooting of a teenage boy by police. The grandmother of the victim has called for a de-escalation in the violence, saying the shooting is being used as an excuse for looting and attacks on civil servants, including a mayor. But the issue of police violence towards youths in impoverished suburbs has been going on for decades in France.
