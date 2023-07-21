Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Fears of worldwide famine as Russia continues to attack Ukraine grain ports
Emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine (AAP) Source: AP / Libkos/AP
Russia's military is launching strikes on southern Ukraine and its key port city of Odesa, which the United Nations says could plunge parts of the world into famine. The international community is responding with further sanctions on Russia, while the U-S is sending its highly controversial cluster bombs to Kyiv
