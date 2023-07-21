Fears of worldwide famine as Russia continues to attack Ukraine grain ports

Russia's military is launching strikes on southern Ukraine and its key port city of Odesa, which the United Nations says could plunge parts of the world into famine. The international community is responding with further sanctions on Russia, while the U-S is sending its highly controversial cluster bombs to Kyiv

