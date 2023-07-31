Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Federal Parliament returns from winter break
Former prime minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Federal Parliament has resumed after a month-long break with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing accusations made during the break about their previous conduct. The Labor government is also set to reintroduce their housing bill which has been stalled in the Senate and will also legislate increases to Jobseeker.
