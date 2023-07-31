Federal Parliament returns from winter break

Federal Parliament has resumed after a month-long break with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing accusations made during the break about their previous conduct. The Labor government is also set to reintroduce their housing bill which has been stalled in the Senate and will also legislate increases to Jobseeker.

