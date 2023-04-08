Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Femi Kuti is carrying on his father's rich musical legacy - in his own way
Femi Kuti and his band Positive Force rehearsing at Sydney's City Recital Hall as part of their Australian tour. Source: Supplied
Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician Femi Kuti is the son of Afrobeat pioneer and activist, the late Fela Kuti. Like his father before him, his lyrics speak out against issues such as corruption, colonialism and poverty. Before his string of Australian shows, Femi Kuti told SBS why it was important to keep fighting.
