FIFA president proclaims 2022 Qatar World Cup to be "best ever"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has given a final press conference on the finishing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA
Published 17 December 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ben Lewis, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
On the eve of the World Cup final between France and Argentina, the President of FIFA has declared this year’s tournament in Qatar to be the “best ever”. Gianni Infantino has defended FIFA's record on human rights, and says the decision to keep politics out of football was "for the fans".
