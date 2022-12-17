SBS News In Depth

FIFA president proclaims 2022 Qatar World Cup to be "best ever"

SBS News In Depth

Qatar: FIFA President Infantino gives final press conference in Qatar

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has given a final press conference on the finishing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ben Lewis, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

On the eve of the World Cup final between France and Argentina, the President of FIFA has declared this year’s tournament in Qatar to be the “best ever”. Gianni Infantino has defended FIFA's record on human rights, and says the decision to keep politics out of football was "for the fans".

Published 17 December 2022 at 5:35pm
By Ben Lewis, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dive leader Anais Maurer prepares to lead tourists underwater (AP).jpg

Reef tourism guides aim to entertain - and educate

Registered nurse and Wiradjuri woman Alison Barnes holding a new self screening swab (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpeg

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise

ANDREW GILES KALDOR CONFERENCE 2022

Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

This skeleton is an antelope animal from about 6000 years ago (AAP)

Prehistoric Australian mammals colonised the world